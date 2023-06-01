Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,629,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 39,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

