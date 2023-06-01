Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $256.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.40 and a 200 day moving average of $250.83. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Articles

