Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,628 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EAF stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.84. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

