Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Creative Realities Stock Up 1.6 %

CREX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 14,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,898. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Creative Realities will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Realities Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.