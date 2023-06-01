Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 486,822 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $244,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $105.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,889. The firm has a market cap of $285.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

