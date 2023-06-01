Credit Suisse AG Has $217.99 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,977 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $217,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $57.62. 833,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,547. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

