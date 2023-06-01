Credit Suisse AG Has $352.12 Million Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,442,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,271,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 6.46% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $352,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 22,738,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,209,289. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.