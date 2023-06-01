Credit Suisse AG Has $481.15 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,390,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,873 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $481,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.97. 9,958,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,095,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

