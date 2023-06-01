Credit Suisse AG Purchases 876,511 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,860,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 876,511 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $314,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average is $119.57. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

