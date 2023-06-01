Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,341 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $669,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOO traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $387.15. 2,074,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

