Credit Suisse AG Sells 70,114 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Intuitive Surgical worth $294,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.25.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.43. The stock had a trading volume of 470,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,797. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $317.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

