Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $14.38. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 1,683,103 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,390,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -371.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

