Critical Survey: United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Landsea Homes and United Homes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 2 1 0 2.33 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

This table compares Landsea Homes and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 4.64% 14.24% 6.89% United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and United Homes Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.45 billion 0.21 $73.55 million $1.53 4.91 United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About United Homes Group

(Get Rating)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is based in New York.

