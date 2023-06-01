Cronos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.02 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $7.02 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001018 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

