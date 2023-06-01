CTC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.4% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.54. 734,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,196. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.