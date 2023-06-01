CTC Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $63.99. 1,291,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.