CTC Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

EXR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.52. 435,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,105. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

