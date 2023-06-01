CTC Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

