CTC Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,405 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $181,730,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

