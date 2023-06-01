CTC Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

CTC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,557,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $7,486,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 474,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,786. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

