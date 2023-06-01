CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $2.20 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. CSX accounts for about 2.6% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2,349.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,716,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,208,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

