CTC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CTC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.09. 1,964,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.