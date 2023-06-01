CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Toro makes up about 1.3% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,395,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,940.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.
Insider Transactions at Toro
Toro Stock Up 0.8 %
Toro stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 151,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Toro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.
About Toro
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro (TTC)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.