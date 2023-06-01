CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Toro makes up about 1.3% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,395,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,940.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 151,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

