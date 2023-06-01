CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

