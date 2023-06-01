CTC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

CTC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.28. 274,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

