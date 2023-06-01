CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 9,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVBF. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 20.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

