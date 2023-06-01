Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.70

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.70 ($57.74) and traded as high as €57.38 ($61.70). Danone shares last traded at €57.30 ($61.61), with a volume of 387,967 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

