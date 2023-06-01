DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.50

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

DBM Global Trading Down 14.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13.

About DBM Global

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

