DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $696,649.20

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,649.20 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00131987 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00038495 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025925 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,921,789 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

