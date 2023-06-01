Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Deere & Company worth $270,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $8.25 on Thursday, hitting $354.23. 1,175,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.85 and its 200 day moving average is $407.30. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

