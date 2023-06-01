DEI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $570.72 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $570.72 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00352306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013542 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

