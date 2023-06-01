Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.2-21.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.19 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.47. 14,444,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,797. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

