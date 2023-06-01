Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires New Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Markel by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Markel by 59.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,325,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $23,715,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MKL traded up $6.77 on Thursday, hitting $1,321.50. 4,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,012. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,323.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.29. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

