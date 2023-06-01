Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires New Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

S traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. 1,963,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

