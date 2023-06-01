Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum China Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,023 shares of company stock worth $72,689,223. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.59. 189,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

