Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires Shares of 700 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 58.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after buying an additional 2,263,252 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23,692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,861 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Hexcel by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after acquiring an additional 498,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.50. 60,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,751. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

