Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $52,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.70. 80,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.14. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

