Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.67. 18,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.82. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

