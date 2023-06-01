DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Up to $36.12

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $37.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 310,296 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.