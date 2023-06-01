dForce USD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $40,868.96 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00352354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,486,064 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00418987 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $4,203.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

