DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 698,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Stock Performance

NYSE DHX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 75,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $173.36 million, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

