Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Shares Down 2.4%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.31. 8,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 33,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$220.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.79.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.