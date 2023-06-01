DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Trading Down 0.4%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.46 ($5.87) and last traded at €5.49 ($5.90). Approximately 54,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.51 ($5.92).

DIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €11.70 ($12.58) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.06) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.80.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

