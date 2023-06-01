Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.