Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 22nd Century Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by analysts at 22nd Century Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $442,477,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

