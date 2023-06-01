Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.67

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 6992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRON. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.42.

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter worth $42,187,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter worth $11,125,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

