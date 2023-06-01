DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.91

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2793024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of research firms have commented on DISH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,650,000 shares of company stock worth $19,599,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 106.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 146,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DISH Network by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

