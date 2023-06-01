Diversified LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.12. The stock had a trading volume of 221,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,896. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.30 and a 200 day moving average of $320.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

