Diversified LLC Buys Shares of 2,229 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.80. 622,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.