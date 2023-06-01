Diversified LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.48. 2,565,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,929. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $284.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.86.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.